Foreign national arrested for drug offences in central Athens

A team of Rafina coast guard officers acting on a tip-off on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old foreign national in the Agios Panteleimonas district of central Athens after finding one kilo of cannabis hidden under his clothes.

Authorities also searched two apartments from where the 37-year-old said he had obtained the drugs. In the first apartment they found 89 grammes cannabis in total, packaged in 16 matchboxes, and 11 grammes of opium divided into eight packages, as well as a 20cm flick knife and a 9cm blade.

In the second apartment they found 4,133 kilos of cannabis divided into 44 bars, 216.2 grammes of heroin in plastic packages, 459 grammes of opium divided into three packages, 1.573 kilos of unprocessed cannabis, another quantity of unprocessed cannabis weighing 138 grammes divided into 25 matchboxes, 1,035 euros and dozens of drivers licences and passports from various countries.