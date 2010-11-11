Athens-Patras highway section to close until Thursday morning

The Athens-Patras national highway was shut down in both directions on Wednesday afternoon between the Ancient Corinth and Kiato junctions in order to demolish and remove the Tarsinon bridge. The highway will remain closed along that section until 7:00 on Thursday morning.

Trucks heading from Athens to Patras will be diverted onto the old national road until Kiato and private cars will be directed onto a four-kilometre detour. Vehicles travelling from Patras to Athens will be diverted onto the old national road.