No dismissals in public sector and of permanent staff in utilities, minister says

Infrastructures Minister Dimitris Reppas, speaking to the "9,34" radio station, stressed that "surely, there can be no dismissals, given that the civil servants are under the protection of the Constitution.

Employment of permanent employees in the public sector is not at risk in any case," while adding to radio station "9" that in the ministry's public utilities there shall be no dismissals of permanent staff.

He further said that the middle class will not be burdened by the 2011 budget and added that "of course the services of the state must become more effective, as regards the receiving of revenues and of course the measures that the government must face can only be measures that will not undermine the growth momentum that we must always pursue in order to exit from the recession. They must not restrict liquidity in the market, which is necessary for the economy to move and they must not harm those forces that are at their limits, concerning the tackling of the problems of their day-to-day life."