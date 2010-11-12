ND leader: 'PM moving from bluff to misdirection'

Main opposition New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras on Thursday attacked the prime minister, accusing him of having a secret agenda and asking voters to send an even stronger message of their displeasure through the polls on Sunday.

"After the blackmail and bluff of the first Sunday, [Prime Minister George Papandreou] has changed his tune again and remembered the local authority nature of these elections. Mr. Papandreou has gone from bluff to misdirection and always with the same goal, to avoid getting the message of the Greek people and changing course," Samaras said while touring the island of Hios.

The ND leader was on the island to support his party's candidate for the Northern Aegean region.