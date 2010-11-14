9 arrested for beating in troubled inner city district

Nine Afghan nationals were arrested Wednesday evening in the inner city Aghios Panteleimonas district of central Athens following charges by a local resident charging that he was beaten with rocks, wooden planks and other objects by the suspects.

The man went to the Aghios Panteleimonas police station to lodge the complaint and took police to a spot outside the building where Muslim migrants hold prayers, where he pointed out specific suspects as the perpetrators, who were arrested on the spot.

Earlier, tension had risen at the same spot as local residents had congregated there, with police intervening to avert further incidents.

The detainees were led before a public prosecutor on Thursday. (ANA-MPA)

According to a related press release, joint sweeps by police, municipal police, the economic crimes bureau and the prefecture through the central Athens over the past two days led to at least two buildings being sealed. The buildings were used to house illegal immigrants, in which 22 illegals were arrested in one instance, while a Somali national was charged with a felony count after six different passports were found on his possession.

Furthermore, 205 individuals and 15 Internet cafes were checked, four of which lacked any operating license. One-hundred and five people, all considered as undocumented foreigners were detained inside the cafes. Another 29 foreign women were arrested in the two-day sweep on street prostitution charges.