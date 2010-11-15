Detainee killed in escape attempt from police lock-up facility

A Polish national arrested by Athens police for was fatally injured while trying to escape from a police lock-up facility on Saturday evening.

According to police, the 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and was being held at the Aghios Panteleimonas police station, and fell off the 3rd floor while attempting to escape.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident.