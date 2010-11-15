Results of local government elections

With 86.35 percent of the vote counted and a record abstention of 50.46 percent, in the second round of local government elections on Sunday the ruling PASOK party wins eight regions while the main opposition New Democracy (ND) party the remaining five.

PASOK wins the following regions: Eastern Macedonia-Thrace, Attica, Northern Aegean, Western Greece, Crete, Southern Aegean, Peloponnese and Sterea Ellada.

ND wins Western Macedonia, Epirus, Thessaly, Ionian Islands and Central Macedonia.

Six of the elected Regional Governors are currently and until January 1 2011 Prefects, when they will be assuming their new duties. They are Yiannis Sgouros, George Dakis, Alexandros Kachrimanis, Panayiotis Psomiadis, Yiannis Macheridis and Klearchos Pergantas.

As regards the number of municipalities won by each party, with 67.60 percent of the vote counted throughout the country, the PASOK party appears to be winning 74 municipalities at press time, in the 49 municipalities by itself and in the rest in cooperation with the Ecologists and the Democratic Left.

The New Democracy party appears to be winning 40 municipalities, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) one (Petroupoli), and the Radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA) also one in cooperation with the Ecologists and six with the Democratic Left.

The Ecologists Greens won one municipality in cooperation with SYRIZA, three with PASOK, two with the Democratic Left and eight in cooperation with PASOK and the Democratic Left.

Lastly, the Demcratic Left is winning six municipalities by itself, two with the Ecologists, six with SYRIZA, eight with PASOK and the Ecologists and 14 with PASOK.

George Kaminis, an independent candidate, supported by the Democratic Left party and the ruling PASOK party, won the Athens mayorship, independent candidate Ioannis Boutaris, supported by PASOK and the Democratic Left party won the Thessaloniki mayorship, while ND candidate Vassilis Michaloliakos won the Piraeus mayorship.