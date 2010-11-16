Stocks end higher

Stocks ended higher at the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, pushing the composite index of the market above the 1,500 level. The index rose 0.84 pct to end at 1,509.85 points, with turnover a low 68.928 million euros.

The Big Cap index rose 0.27 pct, the Mid Cap index ended 0.01 pct higher and the Small Cap index fell 0.77 pct.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (5.52 pct), Ellaktor (4.68 pct) and OPAP (3.90 pct) were top gainers among blue chip stocks, while Viohalco (2.67 pct), Piraeus Bank (2.48 pct) and Cyprus Bank (2.15 pct) were among losers.

The Food (5.26 pct) and Travel (3.28 pct) scored the biggest percentage gains of the day, while Chemicals (2.15 pct) and Banks (1.42 pct) suffered losses.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 84 to 56 with another 53 issues unchanged. Avenir (9.52 pct), Imperio (6.90 pct) and Rilken (6.50 pct) were top gainers, while PC Systems (12.5 pct), Attikat (11.11 pct) and Epsilon Net (9.23 pct) were top losers.

Sector indices ended as follows: Insurance: Unchanged Industrials: -0.65% Commercial: +0.02% Construction: +1.14% Media: +0.04% Oil & Gas: +1.21% Personal & Household: +1.08% Raw Materials: -1.20% Travel & Leisure: +3.28% Technology: -1.13% Telecoms: +1.33% Banks: -1.42% Food & Beverages: +5.26% Health: +0.37% Utilities: -0.64% Chemicals: -2.15% Financial Services: +0.90%

The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, Coca Cola 3E, Alpha Bank and OPAP.