Bank union against change in collective contracts

The bank employees’ union OTOE expressed opposition on Monday to the changing of sector collective work contracts.

A statement issued by OTOE underlined that “pressures and provocative interventions on the government are escalating on behalf of employers (bankers and industrialists) aimed at undermining the sector collective work contracts in favor of individual business work contracts to facilitate the abolition of fundamental worker rights”.

“The government prepares to table a draft law that concerns the sector collective work contracts,” the statement mentioned warning that “if it decides to proceed with the abolition of sector collective work contracts and free collective bargaining -- thus curtailing democracy itself and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental workers rights -- reactions will be overwhelming and the government will be solely responsible for anything that might happen considering the difficult conjuncture our country is experiencing”.