ENGLISH

ADEX closing report

Δημοσίευση 17 Νοεμβρίου 2010, 10:46 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
ADEX closing report
The December contract on the FTSE index was trading at -1.13 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Tuesday, with turnover at 55.100 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 13,459 contracts, worth 47.194 million euros.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 14,344 contracts worth 7.906 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (4,970), followed by Eurobank (871), MIG (658), OTE (1,095), Piraeus Bank (1,340), Alpha Bank (1,878), Intralot (520), Cyprus Bank (1,313) and ATEbank (200).

 

Foreign Exchange rates - Wednesday

Reference buying rates per euro released

by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar

1.372

Pound sterling

0.857

Danish kroner

7.514

Swedish kroner

9.450

Japanese yen

114.12

Swiss franc

1.351

Norwegian kroner

8.232

Canadian dollar

1.392

Australian dollar

1.398

 