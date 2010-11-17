ADEX closing report

The December contract on the FTSE index was trading at -1.13 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Tuesday, with turnover at 55.100 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 13,459 contracts, worth 47.194 million euros.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 14,344 contracts worth 7.906 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (4,970), followed by Eurobank (871), MIG (658), OTE (1,095), Piraeus Bank (1,340), Alpha Bank (1,878), Intralot (520), Cyprus Bank (1,313) and ATEbank (200).

