Greek budget deficit down in Jan-Oct

Greece’s budget deficit fell to 20.618 billion euros in the January-October period this year, down from 27.119 billion euros in the corresponding period in 2009, the Bank of Greece announced on Tuesday.

The central bank, in a report, said regular budget revenues rose to 40.163 billion euros in the 10-month period, up from 38.903 billion euros in 2009, while spending fell to 54.572 billion euros from 59.674 billion euros in 2009