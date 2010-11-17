Greek budget deficit down in Jan-Oct

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Greece’s budget deficit fell to 20.618 billion euros in the January-October period this year, down from 27.119 billion euros in the corresponding period in 2009, the Bank of Greece announced on Tuesday.
Greece’s budget deficit fell to 20.618 billion euros in the January-October period this year, down from 27.119 billion euros in the corresponding period in 2009, the Bank of Greece announced on Tuesday.
The central bank, in a report, said regular budget revenues rose to 40.163 billion euros in the 10-month period, up from 38.903 billion euros in 2009, while spending fell to 54.572 billion euros from 59.674 billion euros in 2009