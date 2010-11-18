Environment minister and Romanian ambassador discuss energy issues

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Environment, Energy and Climate Change Minister Tina Birbili on Wednesday held talks on energy issues with Romanian Ambassador to Athens George Ciamba.
They also discussed the prospects of enhancing cooperation on a bilateral and regional level, agreeing to intensify efforts to promote trilateral cooperation between Greece, Bulgaria and Romania. Such trilateral cooperation should be extended to energy issues, including liquified natural gas, renewable energy sources and electricity, they said.