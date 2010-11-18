Minister meets with OECD leadership

The potential for cooperation between the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Greek government in the sectors of investment law, exports and small-medium sized businesses, was discussed in the meeting Regional Development and Competitiveness Minister Mihalis Chryssohoidis had in Paris on Wednesday with OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria and the organization’s Deputy Secretary-General and Chief Economist Pier Carlo Padoan.

The meeting was held within the framework of the efforts made by the government to shape a long-term development strategy that will lead Greece out of the crisis.

Chryssohoidis briefed the head of the OECD on the course of the Greek economy and both sides underlined the importance of a strategic planning.

The creation of a positive atmosphere that will highlight the development prospects for the Greek economy, while boosting competitiveness, was pointed out as a key-element in the effort made to lead the Greek economy out of the crisis.

Chryssohoidis also addressed the OECD conference on the small and medium sized businesses and entrepreneurship and outlined the priorities of the Greek government.