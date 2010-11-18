Rehn: Decision on disbursement of EU loan in Jan. pre-scheduled

EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn on Wednesday said a decision for the disbursement of a third tranche of a Eurozone loan to Greece in January was programmed from the beginning, adding that a political approval of the loan would be taken during an Ecofin meeting in December.

Speaking to reporters after an Ecofin meeting here, Rehn said he felt the need to offer the necessary clarifications after some confusion was created over the issue.

The EU Commissioner also noted that an EU Council in December would reach a decision following the troika experts’ report on the condition of the Greek economy.

Rehn reiterated his heightened satisfaction over the fact that Eurostat has finally ratified Greek statistics without any reservations, following years of efforts. He cited this as a significant development since Greece was now in a position to present credible statistics.