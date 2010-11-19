The Thursday edition of Athens' dailies at a glance

Speculation of lay-offs and abolition of benefits in the public sector, 2011 State Budget, the disbursement of the third tranche of the EU-IMF support mechanism loan and Greece's fiscal adjustment, mostly dominated the headlines on Thursday in Athens' newspapers.

ADESMEFTOS TYPOS: "Main opposition New Democracy (ND): No to lay-offs in public sector"

AVGHI: "Government puts the noose around society's neck".

AVRIANI: "50 percent cuts in salaries in Public Utilities and Organisations (DEKO).

ELEFTHEROS: "Austria: George (Papandreou, prime minister) you played the (timing of the) third tranche of the loan for the (local government) elections".

ELEFTHEROTYPIA: "EU sends ultimatum in order to give the 6.5 billion euros (eurozone countries' share of the 9 billion euros third tranche of the EU-IMF) loan)".

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: "They are leading us to bankruptcy".

ESTIA: "Theatre of the absurd with the troika".

ETHNOS: "Government plays everything in 2011".

KATHIMERINI: "Warning via the tranche".

IMERISSIA: "Emergency measures - VAT on food and beverages to reach 13 percent".

NAFTEMPORIKI: "Reassurances for the third trance of the loan".

NIKI: "Unbearable burden of 14 billion euros".

LOGOS: "Battle for reduction of the revised deficit".

RIZOSPASTIS: "Government is tightening the noose on the people with new harsh measures for the troika loan".

TA NEA: "DEKOs' time - 800 million euros cuts in expenses".

TO VIMA: "Benefits to be abolished and contract employees will leave".

VRADYNI: "Unconditional submission".