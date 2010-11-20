Cypriot President Christofias in Athens next week

Cyprus President Demetris Christofias will be in Athens on Nov. 23 to address a special session of the Greek Parliament, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Cyprus, and following a formal invitation by Parliament President Filippos Petsalnikos.

Christofias will address Parliament immediately after his contacts in New York concerning the Cyprus issue.

He is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister George Papandreou to discuss developments in the Cyprus issue, and in the light of new developments stemming from the New York talks.

After the special Parliament session, Christofias will inaugurate a photography exhibition in a Cypriot diplomatic mission in Athens, entitled “Famagusta: A Ghost City”.

The event will be attended by Republic of the President Karolos Papoulias.