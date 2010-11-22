Corinth Canal shut for two days due to rock fall

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Corinth Canal linking the Gulf of Corinth with the Saronic Gulf will be closed to ships for 48 hours due to the fall of rocks in a landslide on Saturday morning. The Isthmus coast guard has announced that work to re-open and secure the canal has already begun, using special work crews.
