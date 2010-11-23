Rainy on Tuesday

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Rainy weather and southerly winds are forecast in most parts of the country on Tuesday, with wind velocity reaching 3-8 beaufort. Temperatures will range between 6C and 23C. Rainy in Athens, with southerly 5-7 beaufort winds and temperatures ranging from 13C to 22C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures ranging from 11C to 18C.
