Suspected cocaine 'mule' arrested at Athens airport

A 24-year-old Bulgarian woman suspected of being a cocaine "mule" was arrested upon her arrival at Athens' international airport by drugs squad officers acting on a tip-off. She was admitted to hospital where she later passed 40 latex-wrapped packages of cocaine weighing 441 grammes.

The arrest was made on Tuesday based on information about an attempt to import cocaine into the country. The woman was considered suspicious because she had originally set off from Sao Paolo in Brazil and arrived in Athens on a flight via Zurich.

Under questioning she admitted to swallowing the cocaine packages and was voluntarily admitted to hospital, where she passed the drugs under medical supervision.

Authorities also confiscated two mobile phones and the suspect was led before a public prosecutor on Wednesday.