Presidential Decree on asylum published in Government Gazette

The Presidential Decree facilitating the speedier examination of tens of thousands of applications for the granting of asylum that are pending was published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday.
The Presidential Decree has a transitional and temporary validity since with a special law which is being promoted new permanent services will be created for the examination of asylum applications all over the country.
Asylum will be granted to persons fulfilling preconditions.