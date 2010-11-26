Parliament on cracking down violence against women

The International Day on cracking down on violence against women was honoured on Thursday by Parliament which held a special Plenum session.

Parliament President Filippos Petsalnikos spoke of one of the biggest problems of our times and stressed that victims of violence are women all over the world, women of every educational and financial level. "The balance of course leans negatively towards the sensitive groups, such as those of women immigrants and of financially impoverished women," he said.

Petsalnikos said that "the constructive unification of our forces is necessary, the sensitisation of all society and our solidarity towards the problem," stressing that the Greek Parliament supports this year's campaign by the Interparliamentary Union for November 25 that aims at the building of partnership relations on combatting violence against women.