Van Rompuy praise for Greece's 'unbelievable' deficit reduction

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has praised the Greek government's response to the debt crisis and said that the reduction of Greece's deficit by 4 percent in just one year was an "unbelievable"achievement.

Van Rompuy made the statement in an interview entitled "The euro acted as a sleeping pill" published by the Flemish-language Belgian weekly review "Knack" on November 17.

During a brief review of the Greek crisis, the European official stressed that the EU had to "swim against the stream" in order to create the right conditions for achieving a stable economic growth that would make the European social model viable and preserve the EU's role on a global level.

He said that the Greek debt crisis had been particularly acute in the previous May and that it "took some time for everyone to realise that, in this case, national interests coincided with European interests".

Van Rompuy noted that everyone had been preoccupied with reactions on a national level and whether it was fair for tax-payers to pay for the mistakes made by another country, until they realised that there was no other alternative except to help Greece.

"The sequence of events was a learning experience for everyone," Rompuy noted, adding that the power of the European structure now lay in the fact that no one desired to abandon it since it had already progressed a long way and interests were now interlinked.

Analysing the crisis in the euro zone, the European Council president repeated that the euro had acted as a "sleeping pill" for markets, allowing some countries to create artificial growth rates and economic bubbles while others were taking the necessary measures to maintain the credibility of the common currency. Then markets "woke up" suddenly and the slightest incident was enough to create unforeseeable situations.

According to Van Rompuy, several EU countries had then responded in the right way and Greece was among them, with the measures that reduced its deficit by 4 percent.

"This percentage is unbelievably high," the European Council president added, noting that several other countries had taken necessary action and reforms prompted by the debt crisis.