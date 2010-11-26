Greek leadership receives visiting Archbishop of Canterbury

The conviction that any issues that may exist between the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Greece and the Church of England will be settled was expressed by Republic President Karolos Papoulias, who received visiting Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams, on Thursday at the presidential mansion.

Dr. Williams was later received by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou for a 40-minute meeting.

During his talks with Papoulias, the latter said he is closely following the work performed by the Church of England in a period with many social problems "and with people who suffer, particularly those seeking a better future".

“I am pleased that relations with the Church of Greece are very good. We have certain issues that need to be solved and I am certain that our representatives will solve them,” Papoulias said.

On his part, the head of the Church of England stressed that the timing of his first visit to Greece is very important, considering the problems with which both countries are faced. “The Church of Greece is facing poverty and other social problems using new methods. We would like to cooperate and … exchange notes,” he pointed out.

The Archbishop of Canterbury also met with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece at the latter’s office at the Archdiocese.

The two religious leaders had a brief discussion in the presence of bishops and priests of both Christian Churches.

Archbishop Ieronymos expressed his joy over the visit of the head of the Church of England, adding that in him “we see an excellent professor of patristic theology, a sincere friend of Orthodoxy and a scholar of the Orthodox doctrine.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury underlined the common points shared by the two Churches, stressing that “the Church has played an important role in the history of both countries.”