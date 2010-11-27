Deputy FM Dollis in Berlin

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Visiting Deputy Foreign Minister Dimitris Dollis met here on Friday with German Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of European issues, Werner Hoyer.
Visiting Deputy Foreign Minister Dimitris Dollis met here on Friday with German Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of European issues, Werner Hoyer.
The a meeting examined on "the entire spectrum of Greek-German relations.
The deputy Foreign Minister also held a meeting with the German-Greek group in the German Parliament, during which deputies from all the German parties said that they see the partnership relation between the two countries as a "relation of significance."