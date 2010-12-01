ENGLISH

ND: Extension of repayment period positive if not accompanied by new measures

Δημοσίευση 1 Δεκεμβρίου 2010, 10:48 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
ND: Extension of repayment period positive if not accompanied by new measures
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) on Monday said that extension of Greece's EU-IMF loan repayment period is positive, provided it is not accompanied by an agreement for new, harsh measures.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) on Monday said that extension of Greece's EU-IMF loan repayment period is positive, provided it is not accompanied by an agreement for new, harsh measures.

ND spokesman Panos Panagiotopoulos, speaking on a private radio station, added that ND is in favor of reforms and structural changes, noting that it was ND leader Antonis Samaras himself who had urged the government to "move in the right direction".

 

 