Events mark 97th anniversary of Crete's union with Greece

The Cretan port city of Hania on Wednesday celebrated the 97th anniversary of the large island's union with Greece on Dec. 1, 1913.

The government was represented by Parliament President Filippos Petsalnikos and Deputy Rural Development Minister Milena Apostolaki.

On Dec. 1, 1913 King Constantine and Prime Minister Eleftherios Venizelos attended the hoisting of the Greek flag at the port city's fortress, marking the union of Crete with Greece.