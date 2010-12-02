National Bank to donate 30 million to Evangelismos Hospital

The National Bank of Greece on Wednesday signed an agreement for the donation of 30 million euro to Evangelismos Hospital for the construction of a new surgical wing and ICU. Work on the new wing will begin in the autumn of 2011 and is expected to be completed within 30 months.

NBG CEO Apostolos Tamvakakis stressed during an event for the signature of the agreement that the business community had to actively contribute to addressing social problems and take initiatives to enhance cohesion and improve society as a whole.

Health Minister Andreas pointed out the need to lift bureaucratic obstacles to private grants and sponsorships for the public sector, noting that three years had elapsed since NBG had first announced its intended donation to Evangelismos and the signature of the agreement on Wednesday.

Also present were Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou, who said the donation was an act of social responsibility, and Alternate Environment Minister Nikos Sifounakis.

The new wing will replace the existing operating theatres at Evangelismos that are now 37 years old and also increase the number of theatres from 13 at present to 22, thus helping reduce waiting lists for surgeries.