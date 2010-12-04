Gov't announces hiring of 3,000 nursing staff

Health Minister Andreas Loverdos on Friday called on managers of 30 major public hospitals in the country to immediately proceed with the hiring of 3,000 nursing staff, setting Dec. 31 as a deadline.

Loverdos stressed that beginning on Jan. 1, 2011, the 1/5 regulation will be in effect in the sector of health as well, namely, one hiring for every five retirements or resignations.

He also stated that Dec. 31, 2010 is the deadline for approval of hospital budgets and balance sheets, while hospital debts to suppliers dated between 2007 and 2009 will have to be paid off before that date.

Referring to the e-prescription system for public hospitals, he said that it will have to be completed in the first two months of 2011, adding that an inventory of their medical supplies will also have to be drawn up.

He also said that the use of generic drugs in public hospitals should increase 50 pct for money saving purposes.