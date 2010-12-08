Greek bond market closing report

The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bond increased to 882 basis points on Tuesday, with the Greek bond yielding 11.70 pct and the German Bund 2.88 pct. Turnover in the market was 23 million euros of which 9 million were buy orders and the remaining 14 million euros were sell orders. The three-year benchmark bond was the most heavily traded security with a turnover of 11 million euros.

In interbank markets, interest rates were largely unchanged. The 12-month rate was 1.52 pct, the six-month rate was 1.25 pct, the three-month 1.02 pct and the one-month rate 0.82 pct.