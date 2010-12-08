IMF on managing director's visit to Athens

The importance of the possibility he had to meet and exchange views with the Greek government and the parties, is stressed by IMF managing director Dominique Strauss-Kahn in a relevant announcement by the Fund, following the conclusion of his visit to Greece where, as it is mentioned, "he held discussions on the recent economic developments."

"I am pleased to have the opportunity of visiting Athens and exchanging views with the Greek Authorities, with members of Parliament and with the opposition. I congratulate the efforts that the Greek government and the Greek people are making for the implementation of their ambitious reformist programme which aims at the modernisation of the economy, the strengthening of competitiveness, as well as the restoration of growth and the labour market. The IMF together with our European partners, are fully devoted to supporting the efforts of Greece, including the provision of aid for it to be secured that the economic programme is socially balanced and fair, and that it provides protection for the more vulnerable members of society," Strauss-Kahn said at the end of his visit, adding that "in the six months of the programme's implementation, a great deal has been achieved, but much still remains that must be done."