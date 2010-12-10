Deputy Culture, Tourism minister on Russian tourists

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister George Nikitiadis, speaking to the Russian RIA-Novosti agency on the occasion of his visit to Moscow, said that Greece is planning to double the number of Russian tourists from the next tourist season.

"Russia is one of the most important markets for Greek tourism. In the past season the Russian tourists were about 330,000. I want to hope that this number will increase in double in 2011 and maybe even more," Nikitiadis said, explaining that the Greek government has decreased taxes and is taking a series of other measures to strengthen the competitiveness of the Greek tourist product and to keep prices low.

"I am absolutely certain that if there wasn't the problem of the visa, then the Russians who visit Greece would be many more than today, one, one and a half million a year," he said, adding that he has discussed the issue with his counterparts in the European Union.

"The issuing process will be more simple, we shall be giving more easily multiple entry visas or visas of a great duration, for six months and more," Nikitiadis concluded, also inviting investors from Russia.