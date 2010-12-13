Major oil spill caused after ferry rams into port on Lesvos

A large oil spill was caused at dawn on Sunday in the commercial port of Lesvos island from a major fuel leak from the passenger ferry Aegean Star.

The leak occurred when the ferry rammed into the right entrance to the harbor at dawn, causing an 8-metre rift.

The Aegean Star, headed from Hios to Lesvos in high seas and winds of 8 Beaufort velocity, rammed into the port of Mytilene at 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

The local port authority was informed of the incident one hour later, after the ship had tied in the port, although the leakage of crude oil had already started.

The passengers were safely disembarked, while a few of the trucks on board suffered damages due to the storm conditions.

Port authorities, aided by two coastguard patrol boats, the tugboat Ioannis and members of the Hellenic Rescue Team volunteers quickly set up floating barriers and spread absorbent material, and succeeded in trapping most of the oil slick, although some of the oil spilled over in a few points.

The spill was stopped at about 4:30 after the rift was sealed up.

The captain of the ship, the bridge officer on duty at the time of the accident, the chief engineer and the helmsman were arrested, by order of the Mytilene prosecutor, while the ferry was banned from sailing.