Greek-Turkish disaster rescue units hold first meeting in Athens

The mixed Greek-Turkish natural disaster rescue unit, whose goal is to offer aid to victims of natural disasters, had its first meeting in Greece on Monday.

The Turkish members of the team arriving to take part in common action coordination sessions with their Greek counterparts were welcomed by Deputy Citizens' Protection Minister Manolis Othonas.

The two teams kicked off their cooperation under the auspices of the United Nations, which praised the effort as a unique example of trilateral cooperation to deal with natural disasters.

Othonas noted that the "disaster diplomacy" initiated when the two countries came to each others aid during the twin earthquakes in Greece and Turkey in 1999 could lead to positive results in dealing with disasters in the Mediterranean, such as during the recent fires in Israel.