ADEX closing report

The December contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount 2.71 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Monday, with turnover falling to 35.598 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 6,271 contracts worth 21.466 million euros, with 23,920 open positions in the market.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 36,895 contracts worth 14.132 million euros, with investment interest focusing on GEK's contracts (24,310) followed by National Bank (3,269), Piraeus Bank (3,086), Eurobank (1,993), Alpha Bank (938) and Hellenic Postbank (867).

