Bakoyannis asks for results of financial investigation of journalist Anastasiades

Independent MP Dora Bakoyannis, leader of the recently formed Democratic Alliance party, on Tuesday tabled a question for Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou concerning the progress of inquiries into the sum of 5.2 million euro found in the accounts of TV journalist, presenter and publisher Themis Anastasiades.

The MP was once again raised the issue of press reports in January 2008 claiming that the sum of 5.2 million euro had been found in Anastasiades' bank account and that a further 1.1 million euro in cheques were being investigated by French customs authorities at the French-Swiss border. At the time, an inquiry into both cases had been launched by the Greek financial crimes unit and a public prosecutor in charge of investigating money laundering.

Bakoyannis noted that nothing had been announced concerning the findings of these investigations and asked whether any violations of the law had been found and what collaboration with the other countries involved had revealed.

She also asked whether any fines had been imposed in connection with the case or whether the sums were included in the tax dispute settlement process or the process of writing off debts "impossible to collect".