Samaras attends event organised by ONNED and child charity

Μain opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Antonis Samaras attended a Christmas event co-organised by the ND's youth group ONNED and the children's organisation "Hamogelo tou Paidiou" (Child's Smile) at Ermou street in downtown Athens.

Samaras visited the pavilions and was briefed on the organi-sation's mission as well as ONNED's initiative to support a hostel for abused women and children called "Frontida".

Congratulating ONNED and Child's Smile for their initiative, hee stressed "that it is very encouraging that in these difficult times for the Greek people, social solidarity and sensitivity remain alive."