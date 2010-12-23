GSEE, ADEDY unions hold rally

The General Confederation of Workers of Greece (GSEE) and the Civil Servants Supreme Administrative Council (ADEDY) carried out a three-hour work stoppage between noon and 3 p.m. on Wedesday. A rally was followed by a march to Parliament where a delegation delivered a resolution.

The resolution called for, among other things, the country's "release from the memorandum's bonds, the reshaping of the budget, the withdrawal of terms contained in the recent law on labour relations and the return and widening of social insurance rights."