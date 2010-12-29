ADEX closing report

The March contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at -3.22 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Tuesday, with turnover a low 20.968 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 5,667 contracts worth 18.193 million euros, with 5,667 short positions in the market. Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 6,070 contracts worth 2.775 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (1,950), followed by Eurobank (479), MIG (352), OTE (427), Piraeus Bank (871), Alpha Bank (671), Marfin Popular Bank (255) and Cyprus Bank (190).