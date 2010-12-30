PM chairs meeting on Eurobond signatures collection issue

Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the coordination committee for the collection of at least one million signatures on a European level requsting the issuing of a Eurobond.

According to reports from a committee member, the effort is focused on this initiative taking on a European character and not being "narrowly" Greek or coming only from the socialists.

The same member also assessed that the rest of the Greek opposition parties could contribute on their part at a European level to this initiative, moving in the same way in the European "family" of parties to which they belong.

Papandreou also held a separate meeting with Education Minister Anna Diamantopoulou and Deputy Education Minister Yiannis Panaretos.