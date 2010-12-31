Overflights of Turkish warplanes reported

Overflights of six Turkish fighter warplanes (four F-16s and two RF-4s) over Greek territory were reported on Thursday.

The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Hellenic Air Force jets, in accordance with international regulations.

Flying in formation, the Turkish jets entered the Athens FIR south of the island of Samos, in the eastern Aegean, at 13:05 without first submitting a flight plan.

The warplanes flew over the isle of Farmakonissi at 13:08, over Agathonissi at 13:09 and over Levitha (east of the island of Amorgos) at 13:17. They flew were over Kinaro (east of Amorgos) at 13:18, over Fourni at 13:25 and over Agathonissi at 13:28, the national defence general staff announced.

The Turkish jets were flying at an altitude of 20,000-26,000 feet and exited the Athens FIR south of Samos at 13:28.