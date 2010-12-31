Politics: Gov't, parties condemn courthouse bombing

The government on Thursday sternly attacked a same-day bomb attack outside the administrative first instance courthouse in Athens, with the government spokesman emphasising that "the government categorically condemns any action that attempts to dispute democracy and terrify the people".

"Authorities are on alert and ready to deal with these actions; those who attempt them will merely earn society's and the state's condemnation," Giorgos Petalotis said.

Justice Minister Haris Kastanidis, in a statement from the site of the terror attack, stressed that "verbal condemnations are unnecessary. We are called on to continue our mission via the practices we follow; terror attacks do not faze democracy."

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) MP and former justice minister Nikos Dendias also blasted the attack, noting that "New Democracy condemns this provocative action against the country's lawful order and calls on all political forces to act accordingly. The political world must make it clear to society that terrorism is a huge danger for everyone. It severely harms the country's image abroad during a period of great economic crisis."

Τhe Communist Party of Greece (KKE), in announcement, underlined that "such actions do not frighten monopolies' power, on the contrary, they (monopolies) take advantage of (such actions) to disorientate and intimidate the people and use them as an excuse for counter-terrorism laws, new surveillance systems and the restraint of the working class movement. The people have the experience to reach essential con-clusions".

On its part, the Popular Orthodox Rally (LA.OS) party stated that "we are being led, as country, towards general anarchy, with galloping terror actions, criminal activity and political downgrading".

"Τhe terror path is historically misbegotten and condemnable" cites in an announcement Synaspismos

Acting in the name of popular interests but always without the people's consent, it becomes the greatest alibi for the state's restraint and society's arbitrariness. Such actions facilitate the opposite of that they suppose to achieve.

Finally, the Coalition of the Left stated that "the path of terror is historically misbegotten and condemnable".