General News: Public debate on presidential decree for protection of Lake Pamvotida

A draft presidential decree on the protection, preservation and management of biodiversity in Lake Pamvotida, the eponymous lake in the NW city of Ioannina, will be open to public discussion until Feb. 6.

The greater lake region is described as an “eco-development” region that will undergo active management aimed at ensuring the preservation of protected habitats and animal species.

Different views on the institutional framework for the protection of the lake can be presented on the internet by citizens and institutions alike at: www.opengov.gr <http://www.opengov.gr>.