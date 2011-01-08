Amendment on cram schools tabled in parliament

Legal and natural entities alike will be able to open private cram schools in Greece, according to an amendment submitted in Parliament by Education Minister Anna Diamantopoulou on Friday.

The amendment was prepared for the harmonisation of Greek legislation to the 2006/123/EC Directive on services in the internal market.

The necessary preconditions a legal entity will have to meet include: being based in an EU state, clearly stating in its charter that offering education services is among its purposes and not being declared bankrupt.