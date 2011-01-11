Gang of armed robbers dismantled in Athens

Police announced on Monday that a criminal gang dismantled last Friday in Athens’ Ilion district following a shootout and a police chase was behind a score of armed robberies.

Police arrested four Albanian nationals (two 24-year-olds, a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old) shortly after they had robbed a supermarket in the Athens’ district of Petroupoli.

Following a police investigation it was revealed that the four, assisted by other two individuals still at large, had formed a criminal gang robbing shops, supermarkets, football pool betting agencies and homes. Eight armed robbery cases have already been solved.

Found in possession of the suspects at the time of their arrest were the Kalashnikov used to fire upon a patrol car prior to their arrest, as well as, a hand pistol, bullets, hoods, gloves and other objects they used in their robberies.

The 18-year-old suspect has a long criminal record, including an arrest last May for his involvement in a deadly armed robbery at a betting agency in Athens’ Patissia district, for which he was released with restrictions in November pending trial. He is also accused of a number of robberies, attempted homicides and other crimes.