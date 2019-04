Former ND leader Evert hospitalised in ICU

Former New Democracy (ND) party president Miltiades Evert was hospitalised at Athens' Ippokratio Hospital's ICU unit on Monday, with his condition listed as very critical.

Evert, a veteran politician and former minister, was hospitalised on Friday with a respiratory system infection and kidney failure.

Samaras visits Evert in hospital

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Antonis Samaras on Tuesday visited former party leader Miltiades Evert at the Ippokratio Hospital in Athens, where the latter is hospitalised in serious condition.

Evert, who has a history of heart problems, was hospitalised on Thursday, and on Tuesday was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a deterioration of his condition.

Earlier, ND former prime minister Costas Karamanlis also visited Evert, with whom he has a long-standing friendship.