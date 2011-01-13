Rail workers strike on Thursday, Jan 19-20

Hellenic Railways (OSE) engine drivers on Wednesday announced a 24-hour strike on Thursday, followed by a 48-hour strike on January 19-20. Their strike will immobilise all Greek railways, including the Proastiakos line serving the Athens airport.

OSE workers object to government plans to reform the debt-ridden Greek railways that include staff transfers on a massive scale to other state-sector jobs. They accuse the management of train operator TRENOSE and the infrastructure, transport and networks ministry of "an inexplicably inflexible attitude" and insist that the personnel transfers are not necessary.

The rail strike on Thursday will coincide with a 24-hour strike by Athens buses and trolleys.