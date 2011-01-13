Financial News: Rehn says Greece has set an example in promoting reforms

EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn on Wednesday voiced the Commission's support to the Greek government's efforts to restructure the country's economy.

Speaking in the Europarliament during a debate on strengthening economic governance in the Europe, the Commissioner said Greece, Sweden and Latvia were examples of countries that have managed to promote bold reforms without consideration of any political costs. Rehn said these three countries were the proof that belie a recent comment by Luxembourg Prime Minister and president of Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, that: "we all know what we have to do but we don't know how to win elections afterwards".

Commenting on Greece in particular, Rehn said that Greek Premier George Papandreou managed to win elections a few months ago, after promoting very bold reforms in the country. The Commissioner stressed that the Greek premier and president of Socialist International promoted very bold reforms and succeeded in gaining the support of voters. Rehn said the situation in Greece was very delicate and difficult and noted that efforts made by the Greek people and the Greek Prime Minister to promote these reforms should be acknowledged. He clearly dismissed talk of a debt restructuring by Greece or any other Eurozone member, saying that such a development could have very serious negative consequences. Such as a scenario was neither desirable nor an option, he stressed.