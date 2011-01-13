Asylum bill discussed in parliament

The aim of the government's policy is for only those migrants who are eligible for asylum and international protection to remain in Greece, and no one else, citizens' protection minister Christos Papoutsis explained in parliament on Tuesday night, at the same time expressing the determination for all others to leave the country either through voluntary repatriation or through obligatory deportation.

During a discussion in parliament on a bill introducing a new asylum system, Papoutsis also defended the government's decision to construct a 12.5 kilometer long fence on Greece's land border in the Evros region, noting that this was not an isolated, and therefore ineffective, measure, but part of an integrated action program for management of the migration influxes, with 250 million euros in funding having been secured up until 2013.

The minister elaborated that the overwhelming majority of illegal migrants cross over through that zone, and thus the decision was taken to put up the fence. He stressed that this was not a wall, but a means, equipped with modern tracking devices, that could stem illegal entry into the country.

The fence is not aimed against the migrants but, rather, will facilitate the cooperation with Turkey and contribute to decisive confrontation of the migrant-smuggling gangs, he said.

Illegal migration is a huge issue, he said, and a matter of survival and national security. Guarding the borders is a matter of national sovereignty, he added, and accused those who "on the one hand accuse Greece of inability to guard its borders and on the other criticise it because it is now carrying out its Constitutional duty" of being hypocrites.

Papoutsis further said that the legislative initiatives being taken by the current government should have been taken decades ago, calling the issue a top policy priority.

The minister also said that the EU should feel that it has fully met its obligations with its financial contribution for the temporary reception of illegal migrants, stressing that Greece could not by itself solve the problem of illegal migration, "which is a European problem", and therefore Greece was not only seeking revision of the Dublin II agreement but also the adoption of a common European migration policy supported by the necessary resources and policy tools.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) parliamentary rapporteur Maria Kollia-Tsaroucha voiced her party's support for the bill, but expressed reservations on specific articles, noting that the bill does not ensure the effectiveness of the policies Greece is required to apply based on its commitments to the international treaties.

Communist Party of Greece (KKE) parliamentary spokesman called for withdrawal of the bill which, he warned, would create a suppressive vise on the refugees, and also for cancellation of the "inhuman" plan for the fence at the Evros border.

Popular Orthodox Rally (LAOS) leader George Karatzaferis said that Greece is the only country in Europe where 20 percent of the population comprises illegal migrants, as well as the European country with the lowest per capita income. He opposed the bill, arguing that it does not serve the fundamental principles of a proper migration policy, but voiced support for the fence "although late in coming".

Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA) MP V. Moulopoulos accused the government of manipulating the public opinion through cultivation of "instincts of suspicion and fear, and of the 'external threat'".

Asylum draft law approved by Parliament

“A more effective asylum policy, aside from the planned fence construction or the advance technology means used by other countries to protect their borders, is the best deterrent to the flow of illegal migrants that Greece is facing,” Citizen Protection Minister Christos Papoutsis stressed in Parliament on Wednesday, during the second reading (by article) of a draft law on asylum.

Papoutsis said the law is part of an overall action plan approved by the European Union, underlining that Greece also seeks a revision of the Dublin II Regulation and financial assistance for the European countries being pressured the most from illegal immigration.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party rapporteur MP Maria Kollia-Tsaroucha stated that her party approves of the draft law in principle and most of its articles, despite the fact that it is regarded as ineffective.

Opposition Communist Party of Greece (KKE) parliamentary spokesman MP Thanassis Pafilis and rapporteur MP Nikos Papaconstantinou stressed that “there will be no solution to the problem unless the causes leading to migration are eradicated”.

Popular Orthodox Rally (LA.OS) parliamentary spokesman MP Asterios Rontoulis predicted the creation of an “industry of naturalisations”.

Finally, Radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA) rapporteur Vassilis Moulopoulos expressed the political and ideological opposition of his leftist party to the draft law.