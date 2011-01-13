PM chairs meeting on use of former Athens airport

Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday chaired a meeting on the development of the real estate in Helliniko, the site of the former Athens airport.

Minister of State Haris Pamboukis and Environment, Energy and Climate Change Minister Tina Birbili attended the meeting which focused on shaping a framework for the utilization of the site (land use, green spaces, etc) before entering discussions with prospective investors.

Among others, the government is considering setting up a Societe Anonyme though which the real estate development of the former airport site will get underway.

Minister of State Pamboukis will visit Qatar next month following a visit by government vice-president Theodoros Pangalos who returned from the emirate on Tuesday. Qatar has expressed strong interest in investing in Helliniko. Greece and Qatar have already signed an investment memorandum of 5 billion US dollars.