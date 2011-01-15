Authorities uncover price gouging scheme in medical supplies

The financial crimes squad (SDOE) uncovered an overpricing scheme in the health sector amounting to 10 million euros, it was announced on Friday.

Three companies in Italy, Cyprus and Greece were allegedly involved in the scheme, revealed following an investigation into a company that supplied state hospitals with imported medical equipment used in heart surgery.

The owner of the Greek company was also the owner of the Cypriot firm, part of a scheme to overcharge for medical supplies imported by the Greek company.

Through the Cypriot firm the profits that resulted from the scheme filtered back to the Greek company via money orders to a third company, also owned by the same man and based in the Seychelles.